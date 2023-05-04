Pundit Sam Parkin says he does not believe Sheffield Wednesday will win the League One play-offs, raising concerns about manager Darren Moore's tactical approach.

The Owls are facing the play-offs after Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle secured promotion last weekend, with a run of one win in eight games in March and April proving costly.

Saturday's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury Town moved Wednesday onto 93 points, a total which would have won the League One title last season, but it has not been enough for the top two this time around.

It is the second consecutive season the Owls will contest the play-offs after losing out to Sunderland in the semi-finals last campaign, and they will face one of Bolton Wanderers, Derby County or Peterborough United dependent on events on the final day.

Sheffield Wednesday play-off concern

Parkin says that he does not "trust" Wednesday in the play-offs due to the poor performances against the Black Cats last season and concerns over Moore's tactical approach, but he believes having time to process their disappointment about missing out on the top two will be beneficial.

"Sheffield Wednesday, do you trust them in the play-offs?" Parkin questioned on the What The EFL?! podcast.

"I probably don't after the previous couple of campaigns where they were a bit safe, and it meandered to a stalemate and Sunderland nicked it late.

"I'd be a bit concerned about that, about how Darren Moore would set up over two knockout games.

"But it's going to be fascinating, there are teams in great form in the play-offs.

"I think Sheffield Wednesday would have known, probably a week or two ago that they'd blown it so in that sense, they've had a bit of time to get their heads around it to re-focus for this Derby game and what comes ahead, so psychologically it shouldn't be too damaging because the damage hasn't been done in the last 90 minutes."

Will Sheffield Wednesday win the play-offs?

It is difficult to disagree with Parkin's doubts and Moore's tactical ability has been a long-standing concern for Wednesday fans even during successful periods this campaign.

The Owls will also be without influential midfielder George Byers, Mallik Wilks and Akin Famewo for the remainder of the season, with the continued absence of Byers a particular blow.

However, Moore has been boosted by the return of Josh Windass, Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe from injury in recent weeks, while his side have rebuilt some momentum with three consecutive victories.

Wednesday should have a strong chance in the play-offs if they can handle the pressure of the occasion, but after events of recent months, it is tough to predict that they will be promoted with any confidence.