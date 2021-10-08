Darren Moore comments on recent Sheffield Wednesday arrival

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has praised new fitness coach Rob Lee and believes he will bring the best out of his current squad.

Moore arrived at Hillsborough at the beginning of March from Doncaster Rovers, and at the time he brought just ex-Crystal Palace player Jamie Smith along with him as his assistant.

But seven months down the line Moore has raided his former club once again to bring Lee to the Owls after he was offered a ‘lucrative’ package according to Donny boss Richie Wellens.

Lee’s arrival may have come at the most important time possible with Wednesday conceding a 90th minute goal against Oxford United to lose 2-1 last weekend, and seeing matches out is clearly a big issue right now at the club.

Only a true expert on Sheffield Wednesday will get these 27 Owls quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year were Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

His job now is to get Moore’s squad fit and firing going forward and to have some of the best fitness levels in the league – Moore thinks he will end up being a vital part of the staff.

“The opportunity came to bring Rob in,” Moore told the Wednesday media team ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Bolton Wanderers, per Twitter.

“He’s an excellent strength and conditioning coach, he will assess the squad to see where they are.

“When I worked with him previously at Doncaster, the fitness and condition of the team was always in top order.”

The Verdict

Wednesday’s progress has somewhat stalled since the most recent international break, and instead of taking a break like they did in September they will play through it this time.

There’s clearly been some issues with not only seeing out games but winning them at the Owls, so Lee’s job is to work out why they are struggling and to strip them fitter.

Make no mistake about it, Wednesday have a very strong squad on paper and they’re currently underperforming quite drastically.

Moore will be hoping to address that and he also hopes that Lee can make a real difference in both the short-term and long-term.