Darren Moore comments on potential Sheffield Wednesday transfer addition of West Brom player

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has refused to comment on speculation linking West Brom starlet Rayhaan Tulloch to Hillsborough.

Along with League One rivals Fleetwood Town, the Owls were said to be tracking the 21-year-old on a loan deal from the Baggies, with Moore having worked with the youngster during his time at The Hawthorns as both a youth coach and first-team manager.

Tulloch, who has been capped at three different youth levels for England, has only made one league appearance for Albion and that came earlier in the current campaign in a cameo against Blackburn Rovers.

With first-team opportunities seemingly limited at The Hawthorns this season, Tulloch could be allowed to depart until the end of the season, with Wednesday earmarked as a potential destination.

Moore has already taken Tulloch on loan once before when he was manager of Doncaster Rovers last season but an injury ended that spell early – when pressed on a potential arrival at Wednesday though Moore kept his cards close to his chest.

“I know Ray. I don’t want to speak him about too much because he’s not our player,” Moore said, per reporter Dom Howson.

“He’s someone I have known a long, long time. He’s not our player.”

The Verdict

That doesn’t tell anyone anything but what we do know is that Moore has signed Tulloch before and he did not deny being interested in him again.

But the question is – do Wednesday need any more attacking outlets?

They seem well stocked in that part of the pitch and considering Tulloch is naturally a number 10 who can play out wide, it’s not a guarantee that the West Brom man would fit in.

Maybe there could be an outgoing or two before the end of the window but with six loan players at the club already and only five allowed in a matchday squad, it wouldn’t make sense to bring in an individual in a position that is already stacked.