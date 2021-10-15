Darren Moore comments on key Sheffield Wednesday selection dilemma ahead of AFC Wimbledon clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has remained coy on whether Bailey Peacock-Farrell will come back into the starting line-up for the Owls’ clash with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Joe Wildsmith started for the Owls for the first time in League One this season last weekend with Peacock-Farrell away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

The keeper was able to make a positive impression with him making one really important stop from close range to deny Eoin Doyle. That helped Sheffield Wednesday record an important clean sheet and helped them secure a much-needed three points.

Peacock-Farrell had been coming under some scrutiny for some errors that he made during his last few performances for Sheffield Wednesday before the international break, but Moore had been keen to defend the Burnley loanee and offer him his full backing despite his recent errors.

Moore is set to face a key decision over whether to start Wildsmith once again against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, or whether to recall Peacock-Farrell.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of their clash with Wimbledon, Moore suggested that he was not yet sure whether Peacock-Farrell would be recalled to the starting line-up ahead of Wildsmith.

He said: “I think it would be unfair for me to say that now. Let’s see what state Bailey is in and look at it from there. It would be wise of me to look at the condition of the team before selecting the team for the weekend. Let’s wait and see where we are tomorrow. We have two good goalkeepers at the club.”

The verdict

This is a huge decision for Moore to have to make ahead of the Owls’ clash with Wimbledon. It would be harsh to drop Wildsmith back down the bench now after the keeper did produce a strong performance for the Owls in their win against Bolton last time out.

However, Peacock-Farrell has also shown his quality for the Owls so far this season and the Burnley loanee seems to be Moore’s preferred choice between the sticks at the moment.

It might, therefore, be that if he has returned fully fit from international duty then he is recalled to the starting line-up.

However, the Northern Ireland international will be aware now that he has Wildsmith really pushing him for his place in the starting line-up and if he continues to make errors then it will not be long before he is placed on the bench.