Darren Moore clears up situation with Sheffield Wednesday player after recent blow

Darren Moore has confirmed that Akin Famewo is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a recent injury.

The Sheffield Wednesday player sustained an issue during the victory away to MK Dons last weekend.

The Owls earned a 1-0 win at Stadium MK to take four points from their opening two League One games of the new season.

But an injury to Famewo left a black mark on an otherwise good display from the side.

The 23-year old was signed during the summer transfer window from Norwich City and was performing well during his debut on Saturday before being forced to come off.

The Wednesday boss confirmed that it could be a while before we see Famewo make his return to action for the club, with no return date given for the defender.

“Akin is going to be out for some considerable time, which we’re all gutted for him about,” said Moore, via the club’s official website.

“We wanted the fans to see him and what he’s about, but we do think he’s going to be out for some time.

“The exact length of time has not been distinguished yet, but it’s going to be some time. I don’t want to put an exact time on it because every player is different.

“I was really impressed with him at MK Dons, I really feel for him, it’s an impact muscle injury and we all want to see him back as soon as possible.”

Think you’re a Sheffield Wednesday expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 When did Sheffield Wednesday play their first game at Hillsborough? 1919 1861 1921 1899

Wednesday return to action without Famewo on August 13 as they welcome the visit of Charlton Athletic to Hillsborough.

The Verdict

This comes as a significant blow to Famewo, who was looking quite promising during his time on the pitch last weekend.

To suffer a long-term injury is never good, but especially so when making your debut for a new club.

That he performed well gives fans just a glimpse of what could be to come when he does make his return.

Wednesday will now have to make do with their other defensive options as it is unlikely that the club will dip back into the transfer market to find a short-term replacement.