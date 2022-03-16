Darren Moore calls for caution over Sheffield Wednesday duo

Sheffield Wednesday have a number of important players out sidelined at the minute through injury and Darren Moore has issued a word of caution to fans via The Star, as he stated he doesn’t want to rush any of those names back and do further harm to them.

The Owls are in the running for a play-off place right now and with games in hand on some of the teams currently in the top six, there is every chance they could climb into those spots come the end of the campaign.

This is despite the fact that a number of big names have spent time out of action and off the pitch too. Josh Windass is one such player, with the 28-year-old managing only seven league games this year and spending the majority of the season on the sidelines.

In those games, he has contributed four goals and one assist – and would arguably be influential if he could feature more. This year though, he has suffered with a number of knocks and injuries and whilst there may be a clamour for him to return, it is important that he isn’t rushed back too soon and doesn’t feature too heavily upon his return according to Moore.

The same can be said about Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who has equally only featured in ten games in League One this season but has four goal contributions during those appearances.

Darren Moore though has issued a word of caution via The Star and claimed that while they do want the players back involved in the team, he wants to ‘manage’ the returnees well and ensure they don’t re-injure themselves.

The manager said: “What we’ve got to remember is that a lot of our players are coming back after a long, long time out. The ones that are coming back, what’s difficult when the games are coming as they are is giving them 90 minutes because what you end up doing is straining.

“When people are coming back, you still have to get them fit and get them towards that match fitness.

Even though they’re back and everybody thinks they’re back match fit, it’s totally different. What you have to do is manage the players. I want them to come back and stay back.”

The Verdict

Darren Moore is right in what he claims – there is no point rushing a good player back into the team purely for the sake of it, especially when they might end up just back on the sidelines again.

Everybody associated with the Owls would love to have a player like Josh Windass back in the reckoning. However, it is vital that they don’t bring him back too soon or throw him immediately into the first-team for 90 minutes as it could do more harm than good.

Instead, for the benefit of the club in the long-term, it is essential that they nurse them back to full health so they can play a part for bigger and longer stints.

Both of those returning players could arguably do a job a league higher too – so if Wednesday do end up getting into the play-offs and sealing a promotion, it is even more important they ensure both are prepared to handle the second tier for longer stints next season too.