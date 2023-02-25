Darren Moore approach could help Sheffield Wednesday stay in the Championship next season: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday‘s club-record 19-game unbeaten run looks all the more impressive given they’ve had to deal with the partial absence of captain Barry Bannan.

With a deep squad like the one at Hillsborough, the fact that Bannan has missed four of the last 10 League One games may not seem that significant but the Scottish playmaker has been pivotal to nearly everything the Owls have done in previous seasons.

In the three campaigns prior to 2022/23, the 33-year-old missed only four league games. In fact, only twice in his seven full seasons at the Yorkshire club has he featured in less than 40 league games.

Those statistics make a strong argument that no EFL has been more important to their club than Bannan since his arrival at Hillsborough in 2015 – and that’s what makes Wednesday’s new approach all the more impressive.

Darren Moore told Yorkshire Live ahead of the Charlton Athletic game today that the Owls were taking more of a hands-on approach with the management of their captain.

He said: “With Baz and all the players, everything we do here is to help and maintain them. Our emphasis is on prevention, not cure. That’s why we’ve introduced a lot of stuff such as biometric testing, our sports science department has increased, we’ve also introduced yoga in here.

“It’s trying to prevent injuries rather than cure them. As well as that, you have to make decisions in terms of volume that goes into the players because we want to keep them playing for us as long as possible.”

In past campaigns, the temptation would likely have been to rush the Scot back before he was ready but Wednesday have taken a cautious approach, and it seems may continue to do so.

They’re likely to see the dividends of that as the business end of the season approaches and perhaps even next season as well – when Bannan’s presence could be even more important.

Wednesday are the favourites to win the League One title at the moment and doing so would secure their passage back to the Championship after two years away.

Their spell in the third tier, as brief as it may prove to be, is not something anyone at the Yorkshire club will want to repeat any time soon and assuming they’re promoted this term, survival will be the main aim in 2023/24.

Bannan, though now in the latter years of his career, will likely be central to their hopes and so looking to manage his minutes better now, with a view to ensuring his longevity, could prove to be key to ensuring success next season.

It seems simple but with a player as influential as the 33-year-old, taking such an approach often means taking brave decisions – particularly in a promotion race.

The first order of business has to be getting out of League One this term but clearly, Moore recognises the importance of managing his captain more than he would have previously.

In 14 months’ time, we could look back at that as a key factor in their successful Championship survival.