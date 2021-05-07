Darren Moore and Jamie Smith face these Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday are set to embark on a huge weekend for the football club as they take on Derby County looking for the victory that will give them a chance of avoiding relegation into League One.

Darren Moore has overseen Wednesday’s reasonable run of form since his appointment as manager, with the Owls managing to hang in there right up until the final day of the season.

Jamie Smith has been the man on the sidelines as Moore recovers from coronavirus-related pneumonia, keeping Wednesday on course for this final day showdown.

Victory for Wednesday over Derby, combined with Rotherham United dropping points at Cardiff City, will keep the club in the Championship against the odds.

We piece together a couple of dilemmas Smith and Moore face heading into this huge weekend of action:

Recalling Rhodes

It’s expected that Rhodes will be moving on from a disappointing spell at Hillsborough in the summer transfer window, with Huddersfield Town really starting to look like his likely destination after a disappointing spell with the Owls.

Can he, though, go out with a bang and fire Wednesday to safety this weekend?

Rhodes has scored seven goals in the Championship this season, with only Josh Windass and Callum Paterson outscoring him across the campaign.

Last weekend, Rhodes was left out of the starting line-up as Wednesday played out a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest, with the Owls largely toothless in attack despite the enormity of the fixture.

You feel that getting Rhodes, Paterson and Windass all out on the pitch this weekend will leave Wednesday in a better position to get the result they need at Pride Park.

Keeping an eye on Rotherham

Even if Wednesday win, they could be relegated depending on what Rotherham do when they take on Cardiff elsewhere.

The Championship fixtures all kick-off at 12:30 and Wednesday fans will have an eye on what the Millers are doing, no doubt.

However, whether the Wednesday staff and players do the same is something to consider. It adds extra pressure, and given what’s on the line anyway, it isn’t really needed.

Wednesday’s focus might be better served on their own game, getting the three points they need to stand a chance. Then, and only then, should focus start drifting to Cardiff and what Rotherham have done there.

If Paul Warne’s side have got the win they need, fair enough. If they haven’t, it’s survival for Wednesday.

The drama and what’s on the line is hard to block out, but Wednesday have to find a way of doing just that.