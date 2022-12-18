Darren Moore addresses Sheffield Wednesday worry after Oxford United draw

Darren Moore isn’t worried by the performances of his Sheffield Wednesday side as a 0-0 draw with Oxford yesterday made it three without a win in the league.

The Owls had enjoyed a very good campaign on the whole so far but they’ve stuttered slightly recently, drawing their past three games which includes not scoring in two of those.

Plus, the Owls were fortunate to get a point against the U’s as they were guilty of missing a sitter in the second half before Cameron Dawson saved a stoppage time penalty.

Therefore, some Wednesday fans are concerned at the displays and Moore addressed those issues when speaking to Yorkshire Live.

“I thought for large parts the quiet spells suited Oxford. We’re not taking chances but maybe it can be down to over-thinking. Don’t think it is just worrying me now – it worried me before. The points on the board need to and can be better.

“We have to keep on knocking at the door. If we just accept it then how’s it going to change? We have to keep belief and keep working.”

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Moore and fans will be pleased that he’s not dismissing those performances just because they sit third in the league.

Of course, not having Barry Bannan didn’t help against Oxford but the team still should have been better in the way they used the ball and testing the opposition keeper.

So, they need to improve quickly and Moore will be demanding a response from his players when they travel to take on Fleetwood on Boxing Day.

