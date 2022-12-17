Darren Moore addresses Sheffield Wednesday concerns ahead of January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore appeared relaxed when asked if he was worried about losing his on-loan players.

The Owls have three players currently on loan with the club this season as they seek to climb out of League One, with Reece James, Mark McGuinness and Alex Mighten all having played their part in a positive first half of the campaign.

With James and McGuinness in particular, their form has led some fans to be concerned about the potential of them being recalled by Blackpool and Cardiff City respectively

Moore has said there are no guarantees when it comes to keeping hold of the players. When asked by The Star whether they could be recalled, the former West Brom and Doncaster boss said: “You never know.

“When taking a loan player it signals two things, first that they’ve not been playing, and that there is an opportunity in our team where they could play for us.

“We’ll have a look and see when it comes round to it what’ll happen with those players. All three have contributed and done well.” Wednesday will be hoping they can keep hold of the three players having contributed massively to their season so far. Not only that, but in losing McGuinness and James, it would severely impact what has already been an ongoing injury crisis in the defence. It would also mean having to dip back into the transfer market in January, a notoriously difficult window to recruit within.

The Verdict

It’s a frustrating plight for many managers, especially at League One level as they sit at the mercy of parent clubs of loan players.

For example, Owen Dale has been subject to intense speculation surrounding his short-term future at Portsmouth, and that uncertainty unfortunately doesn’t help any party involved.

Moore will be desperate to keep hold of the trio to ensure continuity within his squad, as well as the avoidance of having to identify and recruit new players. Wednesday have got themselves into a good position in the league and will want to ensure as minimum disruption as possible for their promotion push.