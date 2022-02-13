Darren Moore addresses Sheffield Wednesday ‘concern’

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted that he is not pleased with the Hillsborough playing surface.

The Owls were beaten 2-0 by Yorkshire rivals Rotherham today, in what was a hugely frustrating afternoon for Moore’s men, who had the better of the play on the whole but they were poor in front of goal as they spurned several good opportunities.

Another aspect that didn’t appear to help the hosts was the pitch, with the weather not helping as the ball struggled to roll in certain areas.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore confirmed that he wasn’t too happy with it and that work would be done to improve it if possible.

“It is a concern. I am looking at it now and we had a downpour or rain this morning. It doesn’t look good. It is going to need a bit of work to get it back into a good state.”

The defeat meant Wednesday failed to move into the top six and they sit one point away from the play-off places in 8th position.

The verdict

This was a setback for Wednesday and whilst the pitch is not the reason they lost, it certainly didn’t help them.

On the whole, Moore tries to encourage a passing game, with Barry Bannan obvious central to that and it would benefit players like him if they could play on a slick surface.

But, the players won’t want to use that as an excuse and, in fairness, it didn’t really impact them as they were the better team on the whole today but it was poor finishing that meant they fell to defeat.

