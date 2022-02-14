Darren Moore addresses Lee Gregory’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday after Rotherham clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Lee Gregory could potentially be in contention to make his return to action when the club take on Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

The forward has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks after picking up an injury earlier this year.

Although the Owls were able to secure victories over Ipswich Town, Morecambe, Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic in Gregory’s absence, they missed the forward’s presence in yesterday’s showdown with Rotherham United as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the League One leaders.

Despite making a bright start to this fixture, Wednesday were unable to create any clear-cut chances in the first-half as their only notable effort was ruled out for offside.

Following the break, Rotherham opened the scoring as Freddie Ladapo bundled the ball into the back of the net.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing failed to convert a good opportunity to level proceedings as his effort was saved by Josh Vickers.

Rotherham then sealed all three points at Hillsborough as Michael Smith converted from Michael Ihiekwe’s free-kick.

After this fixture, Moore shared an update on Gregory’s current situation at the club.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about whether the forward could feature against Doncaster, the Owls boss said: “Possibly.

“We will see.

“When any of the injured players come back, we will welcome them because they are big players for us.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Wednesday as Gregory is seemingly edging closer to making his return to action.

Before suffering his current issue, the forward managed to score eight goals in 24 third-tier appearances for the Owls whilst he also chipped in with five assists.

Whilst Moore will be unable to call upon the services of the forward for the club’s clash with Accrington Stanley on Wednesday, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Gregory features in Saturday’s showdown with Doncaster.

Instead of handing him a start in this particular fixture, Moore may find it more beneficial to ease Gregory back into action by utilising him as a substitute at the Eco-Power Stadium.