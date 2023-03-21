Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a few defensive issues throughout this campaign, with Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe and Akin Famewo all spending long periods of the campaign out injured, whilst Mark McGuinness was recalled by Cardiff City just as he was emerging as one of the division's very best.

Moving quickly to address the void that the young Cardiff centre-back left on his return to the Championship club, the Owls brought in Stoke City defender Aden Flint on loan.

The towering centre-back was brought to Hillsborough to help the Owls maintain their automatic push and whilst he was deemed a good addition upon arrival, he has been fantastic.

Naturally, questions about whether or not the Yorkshire club will push on to secure a permanent move for the experienced defender have surfaced, as it remains to be seen what level of football Sheffield Wednesday are playing in.

The Owls remain top of the League One pile, one point above Plymouth Argyle in second and three points above Ipswich Town in third, with Sheffield Wednesday having two games in hand on both.

Explaining Flint's situation as the camapign nears its concluding stages, Moore told The Star: “It’s a loan agreement, but his contract is up at the end of the season.

“Aden knows that with the level of performance he has been showing that it’s an open door here, really, at the end of the season. There’s nothing closed on it. His performances have been good.

“When he first came we trained him and played him a bit, took him out and now he’s good to go.

“He’s been vital, a wonderful cog to us. His experience playing against whoever, he brings a calmness and a steadiness to the players around him as well which shows that experience.

“For a big fella, and we all talk about his defensive duties, but with the ball at his feet given time and space, he can pick a pass.”

Asked about the possibility of striking a permanent agreement, Moore continued: “We’ll see, without putting pressure on the individual or us as a club.

“Credit to him, he wanted to come and play football and we needed him here in terms of needing a centre-half with Mark McGuinness going back.

“He fit the profile; we wanted that first time contact defender that we’ve seen so many benefits from this season. We had Icky, McGuinness, Heneghan and now Flint and you can see they’re worth their weight in gold.”

The verdict

When considering the impact Flint has made at Hillsborough, experience of the higher division and the fact that he is set to become a free agent this summer, a permanent move would make complete sense.

Despite all the issues that have surfaced for Moore from a backline standpoint, Sheffield Wednesday have a mightily impressive defensive record.

Flint would be a strong addition on a permanent basis in the summer, although it would be no shock if they targeted further defensive reinforcements.

When looking at the current Sheffield Wednesday squad, bar a few contract situations, you would not think that there is too much to do in the summer, should they secure a Championship return.