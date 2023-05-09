Coventry City are just three games away from a potential Premier League return having finished in the Sky Bet Championship play-off places at the end of the regular season.

Mark Robins has done a truly remarkable job with the Sky Blues, who will now look to manoeuvre their way past Middlesbrough over two legs to reach the play-off final.

Coventry City confirm play-off place

Coventry headed into the final day of the season knowing that their play-off fate was in their own hands, despite a cluster of clubs below them looking to move into the top-six at the eleventh hour.

However, Robins' side got the job done at the Riverside Stadium, playing out a 1-1 draw with Boro.

Gustavo Hamer settled the nerves for Coventry with a 22nd minute goal, before Cameron Archer's equaliser heading into half-time. A point was, ultimately, enough for the Sky Blues, who finished fifth on 70 points.

Darren Huckerby on Coventry feat

After their play-off berth was secured, Darren Huckerby was amongst those to congratulate the Sky Blues.

Writing on Twitter, he dubbed the campaign a "cracking season" within his message.

"Congratulations to Coventry City making the playoffs, cracking season," was his take, alongside an image of himself with Dion Dublin and Noel Whelan during his playing days. A #PUSB (play up Sky Blues) hashtag was a nice touch, as well as a #PremierLeague, the division Robins now has his sights on.

Huckerby's Coventry connection

Huckerby was well-travelled throughout his career in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Having started out with Lincoln City and secured a move to Newcastle United, the forward really kicked on with Coventry between 1996 and 1999, with 29 goals and five assists in little over 100 appearances.

Leeds United came knocking for him during their European adventure under David O'Leary, before Huckerby moved on to Man City. He also played for Nottingham Forest and Norwich City, enjoying a 200-appearances+ spell with the latter.

Some of Huckerby's finest days, though, came in a Coventry shirt during their stint in the Premier League.

Coventry's play-off schedule

Coventry now turn their attentions to the play-offs and two more meetings with Middlesbrough following their final day clash.

Robins' side entertain Boro on Sunday 14th May in a Midday kick-off, with the second-leg at the Riverside Stadium on May 17th, kick-off 8pm.