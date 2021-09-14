Darren Fletcher delivers honest thoughts on John Terry’s links with Nottingham Forest

Darren Fletcher believes that the potential appointment of John Terry at Nottingham Forest would be risky.

Terry has recently been linked with the managerial job at the City Ground, with the pressure building on current boss Chris Hughton.

Hughton’s side have picked up only one point from their opening six league games, and Sunday’s defeat to Cardiff City was their fifth of the campaign already.

Hughton is skating on thin ice, then, and The Sun reported at the weekend that Terry is keen to take over at the City Ground should he be relieved of his duties.

Terry has no experience of management, with his only coaching experience coming at Aston Villa after acting as Dean Smith’s assistant for three years.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live’s Garibaldi Red podcast, popular pundit Darren Fletcher cast doubt on the potential appointment of Terry, suggesting it would be a risk given Forest’s current league position.

He said: “They’ve changed so many times, and it’s never gone right. John Terry has never managed a club in his life, and you want to give him a team with one point at the bottom of the table?

“With his baggage, you would have the scrutiny and spotlight on him. Do you really want to bring that? My view would be that chairmen have reservations about him for whatever reason.

“If you’re looking at John Terry at this stage, that’s catching lightning in a bottle because no one knows if he can manage or not.

“Once you make the choice to have Dane Murphy lead the business you have to let him, or you shouldn’t have appointed him.”

The Verdict

I don’t believe Terry would be the right appointment for Forest to be honest.

I don’t like it when managers, and presumably their agents, declare an interest in a job where there is already somebody in place.

Terry will be keen to dip his toes in management, but the City Ground hasn’t been the greatest place for managers in recent years.

I think it would be too big of a job for him for his first stint, and a bad first job in management could be detrimental for him.