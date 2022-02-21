Darren Ferguson leaves Peterborough United

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has left the club after he felt that he had taken the team as far as he could, as per a recent statement on their official website.

It is said that the Scotsman made a call to co-owner Darragh MacAnthony on Sunday to inform him of his decision and as a result he has now left the Weston Homes Stadium.

He leaves the Posh in the midst of a relegation battle in the Sky Bet Championship but can hold his head high after securing four promotions during his various spells with the club over the years.

Peterborough have stated that they will be making no further comment at this stage, which suggests that this was an unexpected development that they didn’t really see coming.

As to who will come in to replace Ferguson is anyone’s guess, with the games now running out to keep the club in the second tier as the battle for important points looks to be set to go down to the wire.

The Verdict

This is something that a lot of people didn’t see coming, especially at this very late stage of the campaign when the club are in the middle of a relegation battle.

However some supporters have applauded Ferguson for recognising that he couldn’t do any more and as a result he could well have stepped away from the role at the right time.

The defeat to Derby County and draw against Reading were massive missed opportunities and in the grand scheme of things they could cost the Posh dear in the long run.

Whether a new manager will be able to keep them up remains to be seen but they need to start picking up wins fast if they are to have any chance of playing Championship football again next season.