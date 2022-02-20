Darren Ferguson issues telling Peterborough United admission after late defeat at Derby

Darren Ferguson has admitted his side lacks the quality needed to survive in the Championship after a stoppage time defeat to Derby County on Saturday.

Louie Sibley’s goal in the 92nd minute lifted the Rams above Peterborough in the table and just five points from safety.

The away side were reduced to ten men when Hayden Coulson was shown two yellow cards in quick succession after 35 minutes but Peterborough were able to hold on until half time despite Derby cranking up the pressure.

Derby were also given a red card shortly into the second half after a late challenge from Tom Lawrence on Nathan Thompson but Peterborough struggled to get themselves into the game.

Speaking to Peterborough Today, Ferguson said: “The lack of goals is a huge concern. You look at the way the game went and the amount of shots we had on target was nowhere near enough.

“We’re lacking quality in terms of really getting a foothold in games and there was so much space when the game went to 10 vs 10. All we had to do was keep switching the play but we found it too difficult. We didn’t move quickly enough.”

Ferguson went onto say that despite trying their best, they just don’t have enough quality and experience in the second tier: “We’re not lacking heart, desire and effort, but just pure quality.

“It’s tough for the lads, we haven’t many players in that whole squad that have played any Championship so it was always going to be tough and so it proved.”

Peterborough drop down to 23rd after this defeat and are now five points from safety following Reading’s win away at Preston.

The Verdict

It was a poor performance from Peterborough in this game as they rarely troubled Derby.

The conditions weren’t the best and going down to ten men is far from ideal as the game plan changes, but Ferguson made a couple of mistakes that impacted the team. One of those was removing Callum Morton in the first half for another defender after going down to ten men.

Morton was causing Derby issues whereas Jack Marriott barely had a kick. It seems that it’s not just the players that are lacking Championship quality, but the manager as well.