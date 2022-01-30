Darren Ferguson hits out at Peterborough United transfer claim

Darren Ferguson has revealed his frustration at Oliver Norburn’s wish to move back north after five months at Posh made it into the public domain.

The news leaked just 24 hours before Peterborough’s game against Sheffield United, further angering manager Ferguson after Norburn was made club captain just seven weeks ago.

But Ferguson insisted that the midfielder’s absence against Sheffield United was due to a dead leg rather than Norburn’s wish to move back north.

Peterborough’s Championship rivals Blackpool are thought to be keen on a deal to sign Norburn before Monday’s transfer deadline.

On the news leaking, Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph: “It was a disrupted preparation for us today. Too much information about Ollie being unhappy and wanting to move back up north made its way into the paper, presumably from his side.

“We had a bid for him and we rejected it as is our right. What happens next will be up to the powers that be and will probably depend on the size of the offers.”

Ferguson was adamant that both Norburn and Siriki Dembele, another whose future is the subject of much speculation, missed the game due to injury, saying: “Ollie and Siriki were not fit for the game today and nor was Harrison Burrows who has been in a lot of pain with a foot injury.”

Peterborough are currently 22nd in the Championship table, two points from safety, following their 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

The Verdict

There’s been a fair amount of unrest it would be fair to say at Peterborough this season. Christy Pym being another player who has fallen foul of disciplinary procedures at Peterborough.

Ferguson is certainly within his right to be frustrated at the situation as a key player is being subject to increasing speculation but with a relegation fight on your hands, you need everyone pulling in the same direction.

Venting your frustration publicly perhaps may not be the best course of action to get your players pulling in the same direction but nonetheless, it’s a situation that needs resolving with both Dembele and Norburn.