Darren Ferguson highlights key decision playing big part in Peterborough’s defeat to Bristol City

Peterborough United fell to a late defeat at home to Bristol City as they lost 3-2 on Saturday.

The latest defeat means Darren Ferguson’s side have won just once since mid-August having lost seven of their 11 games so far this season.

It is all the more frustrating as Peterborough took the lead with a Sammie Szmodics thunderbolt from the edge of the area.

This was before Bristol City struck twice in the space of six minutes before Szmodics got on the scoresheet again, equalising just before halftime.

The Posh weren’t able to build on that sharp finish to the first half as Bristol City battled for the three points with a Chris Martin winner in the 84th minute.

However, with the game finely balanced at 2-2, Harrison Burrows was bearing down on goal and was seemingly knocked off balance as he prepared to shoot.

This was highlighted by Darren Ferguson, who told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I’ve watched it back and it’s a penalty,”

“The defender has two hands in Harrison’s back, but the referee was adamant it wasn’t a foul and they went straight up the other end and scored.”

It’s fair to say Peterborough haven’t been at their best season, and certainly need some luck to go their way. Ferguson went on to say: “If we get the penalty Sammie’s on a hat-trick and would probably score and we would probably win.

“We need a break, but we also need to get the finer details right. I have an honest bunch of players.”

This defeat now means Peterborough in 23rd, just six points ahead of Derby who had 12 points deduction earlier in the season.

The Verdict

Peterborough have looked relatively below-par all season. It’s a great shame we haven’t seen the Peterborough everyone expected to see after they were promoted.

They’ve had issues with injuries and a hugely disrupted preseason, but to be 11 games into the season and still playing catch up is just not ideal placing for the Posh.

Teams promoted from League One have to get off to a steady start, similar to Blackpool this season and Coventry City last season. But Darren Ferguson’s side have given themselves a lot of work to do and will be hoping they can get things right in the upcoming international break.