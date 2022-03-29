“Darren Ferguson could be a fantastic shout” – Who should manage AFC Wimbledon next? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Wimbledon are in the market for a new manager following the dismissal of Mark Robinson earlier this week.

The London club are on the lookout to fill the void left by Robinson’s departure.

The club will need to act swiftly if they are to keep fighting to avoid relegation to League Two this season.

Here, we ask our FLW writers who Wimbledon should appoint next…

Charlie Gregory

If he’s available, then you’ve got to think Alan Pardew might deserve another crack of the whip as a manager at AFC Wimbledon.

If they could land him, it could be a real coup. He last managed a side in 2020 and could want another go of it after a short break away from that kind of role – it’s just whether they could take him away from his advisor role now at CSKA Sofia.

He’s experienced higher up the football pyramid, has won cups in the past, has been promoted throughout the EFL and has even done the business in the Premier League. Taking over a side in League One could rejuvenate the side then, as the club would no doubt respect him and his achievements in the game.

Wimbledon need a manager who can not only keep them up but then potentially help them push on next season. Pardew ticks the boxes and could be a very solid appointment if they can pull it off.

Adam Jones

Alan Pardew may be a bit of a left-field choice – but this job requires experience and the ex-Reading and Newcastle United manager certainly has that in abundance.

Taking a punt on a manager in the lower leagues would be a gamble at this stage and although Pardew has spent time out of the game, having someone like him who the players will instantly respect can only be a good thing.

You can call yourself a loyal AFC Wimbledon fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 True or False - Mark Robinson is AFC Wimbledon manager True False

The Wombles are in a relegation battle, there’s no doubt about that, so this instant respect can only help to produce instant results and that’s what’s needed with the season drawing to a close.

Having him as an interim boss until the end of the season would probably be the best idea before assessing whether to keep him on (if they can) or find a successor.

Ned Holmes

It’s a shame to see Mark Robinson go because he’s seems like a much-loved figure at the club and I really admired his faith in young players.

That said, hiring a replacement needs to happen quickly and if the Dons can afford it then I think Darren Ferguson could be a fantastic shout.

A proven League One manager, Ferguson should have the nous to help them avoid relegation this term and start to build something at Plough Lane moving forward.

His sacking at Peterborough will likely mean his stock is low at the moment, which should play in Wimbledon’s favour.