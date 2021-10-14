Darren Ferguson addresses Peterborough United’s striking situation ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes his side has enough attacking talents in the absence of Jonson Clarke-Harris, to cause Middlesbrough problems at the weekend, as per a report from the Peterborough Telegraph.

The forward, who will sit out his second game of four following historical comments made on social media, has two goals and two assists to his name this Championship season.

The club’s talisman netted 31 League One goals during Peterborough’s promotion-winning season last time out, and is expected to be a key figure as the season progresses.

However, it is expected that Siriki Dembele and Sammie Szmodics will start up front for Posh again when the Championship season resumes this weekend.

Have Peterborough United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Peterborough had a higher or lower average attendance this season than Barnsley? Higher Lower

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph about the options he has and the faith he has in them, Ferguson said: “Obviously we will miss what Jonno gives us,” Ferguson admitted. “He’s been a big part of what we’ve achieved in the last couple of seasons.

“But Siriki brings different qualities, most notably his pace, and he did well playing further forward in the last game.

“Sammie’s a great lad and his attitude was spot on even when he was out of the side. Hopefully he will kick on now he’s scored a couple of goals, We’ve seen in the past he tends to go on scoring runs.” The verdict Clarke-Harris brings consistent goal threat, an aerial presence, and attacking intelligence to Peterborough in the final third, but Posh still have strong options in Dembele and Szmodics. The pair do not pose much of a physical threat, but instead, they are two excellent technicians who can make things happen. Dembele’s pace and ability to operate on the shoulder of the last defender, adds an extra dimension to their attack play, whilst Szmodics is competent enough to do the same. Peterborough will need to operate slightly different to how they play with Clarke-Harris in the side, and whilst the towering front man is an integral part of their squad, the aforementioned duo are also extremely influential.