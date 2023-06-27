Darren Bent has claimed that Manchester City would be an ideal fit for James Maddison.

Relegation to the Championship has raised doubts over the future of the England international.

Maddison has been a key part of the Leicester squad in recent years, helping the team to European football and an FA Cup triumph during his five-year spell at the King Power Stadium.

But that time is set to come to an end in the coming weeks, with the expectation being that he will make a swift return to the Premier League for next season.

Who is interested in James Maddison?

Man City have not yet joined the race to sign the Leicester City playmaker, with Tottenham now reportedly closing in on a deal for the 26-year-old.

Newcastle United were also heavily linked with a move for the midfielder, but Spurs now look likeliest to win the race to his signature.

But Bent believes that he could be an ideal replacement for Ilkay Gundogan at City, who has signed for Barcelona as a free agent.

Speaking on Talksport, the former striker has claimed that Maddison has the qualities to fit in Pep Guardiola’s style of play.

“I think he’s good enough,” said Bent, via Manchester City News.

“It just comes down to that settling in period.

“We saw Jack Grealish go for £100 million and not have his best year.

“People were quick to try and write him off.

“Second season he came back and they win the treble.

“I think Maddison goes there… it might take him a bit of time to adapt in Pep’s system.

“But I’m sure once he got it, he’d be more than fine to play at Man City.

“He’s got the quality, the technique, the ability, he can run, he works hard, he can see a pass… there’s no reason why he couldn’t do it.”

Would James Maddison be good enough for Manchester City?

Maddison is a quality player that would be a good fit for most teams.

However, Man City might not be one of them given the freedom he likes to play with compared to the more constrained passing style in Guardiola’s system.

Given Kevin de Bruyne is also the main man at the Etihad, it is hard to see Maddison usurping him in the pecking order, meaning he could end up stuck on the bench most of the time.

Tottenham are a much better fit as he should become a key player as part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the club.