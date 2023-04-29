Ipswich Town are on the cusp of ending a four-year stay in League One with promotion back into the Championship a real possibility today.

Kieran McKenna's side have won four games on the bounce to tighten their grip on second, knowing that a win today against Exeter City at Portman Road will lead them back to the Championship for the first time since 2018/19.

They can also move into the driving seat in the race for the League One title by bettering Plymouth Argyle's result against Burton Albion.

Ipswich Town on the cusp of promotion

A 3-0 win at Barnsley during the week has cemented Ipswich's destiny in their own hands.

They sit second to Plymouth in the League One table with 94 points.

Only two games remain and they are four points clear of Sheffield Wednesday in third, despite the Owls winning three from four, knowing all they need to do is match the result Darren Moore's side post at Shrewsbury Town to clinch promotion back to the Championship.

The Tractor Boys' game with Exeter at Portman Road kicks-off at 3pm (BST), with Wednesday in action at the same time at Shrewsbury.

Darren Bent's simple Ipswich message

Excitement is building ahead of what should be a memorable afternoon at Portman Road.

Over on Twitter, Darren Bent was one of many well wishers, penning a simple message to his former club: "Good luck today Tractor Boys, just one more win and promotion guaranteed."

There was a response from Ipswich's official account to match, with a blue heart emoji and a fist pump directed back at the now-pundit.

Darren Bent's Ipswich Town connection

Bent, 39, was reasonably well travelled during his playing days, featuring for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

However, it all started for him at Ipswich, having progressed through the club's academy.

The striker made 140 appearances for the Tractor Boys, scoring 56 goals and registering a further 16 assists for the club.

Bent was part of the Ipswich squad that played in the UEFA Cup in the early 2000s and would leave Portman Road for Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2005 for a fee reportedly worth a total of £3m.