Darren Bent reveals why Leeds United should make £15m EFL move

Landing £15 million-rated Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell would be a “superb signing” for Leeds United due to his age, according to Darren Bent.

The Whites won the Championship last season and have not been afraid of spending as they look to give Marcelo Bielsa the tools necessary to ensure they succeed in the Premier League.

It was reported over the weekend that Leeds had made a £15 million offer for Cantwell as they look to add more depth in attacking midfield.

The 22-year-old was one of Norwich’s bright sparks last year in what was a frustrating top flight campaign, scoring seven times and adding two assists as the Canaries were relegated.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent has suggested that bringing Cantwell to Elland Road would be a fantastic move for the Premier League new boys.

He explained: “Because he’s really young, I think it’s a really good bit of business.

“Obviously he’s gone down to the Championship now so he’ll be desperate to get to the Premier League.

“For Leeds, I think it would be a superb signing. I’m hoping that they get that done.

“I’m sure he’s got a real desire to get back to the Premier League.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if that move comes off and I think we’ll see quite a lot of late transfer deals coming towards the end of the window.”

Cantwell was absent from the Canaries 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday but Daniel Farke suggested after the game that he was unaware of any offers made for the player.

Norwich have had mixed fortunes since returning to the Championship, earning four points from their first three games.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Bent on this one.

Cantwell looks an exciting young player and someone that Bielsa could likely mould into a top-quality player.

With that in mind, £15 million is a fairly reasonable price for a player that should only improve over the next few seasons.

He showed last term that he wasn’t out of place in the Premier League and the 22-year-old would surely love to get back there.