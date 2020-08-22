Darren Bent reveals why Everton should get deal over the line for Watford 27-y/o

Darren Bent has stated that Everton should continue to pursue Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure ahead of a potential move to Merseyside, according to Football Insider.

The midfielder has continuously been linked with a move away from the Hornets since their relegation from the Premier League, and it appears as though Everton are front-runners for his signature.

Everton’s form in the back-end of last season was disappointing and manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to stamp his own mark on the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Doucoure has been a key player for Watford throughout his time at the club, and Bent has expressed that if Everton bring him to the club, then it will be a big upgrade on their current options.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent said: “His goals and that maybe didn’t match his performances but he is definitely an upgrade. Someone who is box-to-box, gets about, can get a goal, gets in the box but also got a big engine on him.

“For me, yeah, that is definitely an upgrade so get bringing him in. I also think he’s quite durable as well, I don’t remember him having too many injuries so yeah, it’s an upgrade.”

The Verdict

Watford’s Doucoure has been fantastic throughout his time at the club, and it’s no wonder he’s linked with a move away as he’s much better quality than a Championship player.

His continuous work-rate and ability to net when in attacking positions is a big plus point in his game, and it’s not a surprise to see a club as big as Everton linked with the midfielder.

Everton will hope to get this over the line before the season starts, and Bent is right, he is an upgrade on Ancelotti’s current options and should start for the Toffees should he join.