Darren Bent reveals what he’s heard about Ipswich Town after Lambert exit

There’s been a lot of action managerial-wise in League One at the start of this week with one exit happening at Portman Road.

Whilst Darren Moore has swapped Doncaster Rovers for Sheffield Wednesday, Paul Lambert has left Ipswich Town with the Tractor Boys looking to break into the play-off places.

Indeed, they still have a real chance of making the top six and that is despite what appeared to be a pretty unhappy camp in Suffolk for various reasons.

There have been numerous flare-ups this year with things seemingly spiky at Ipswich and change is now happening, with Darren Bent saying it is the right decision.

Indeed, quoted by talkSPORT on Monday morning, the former Town player said that the mood at the club was not good and things had to be changed:

“I’ve spoken to people at the club and things needed to change, people weren’t happy. People associated with that club were miserable for a long time. That club shouldn’t be where it is at the minute.

“I know they’ve had a couple of positive results but the general feeling has been poor. For me it’s the right decision and, hopefully, we can see better times now.”

The Verdict

It’s probably for the best that Lambert moved on.

A lot of fans on social media were not particularly happy, Lambert and the local press had had run-ins and it seemed as though the manager wasn’t best pleased with a few things behind the scenes either – though he never really wanted to go into too much detail in that regard.

A new start is perhaps needed with them still in play-off contention, then, and they’ll be looking to kick on.