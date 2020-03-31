Darren Bent reveals key individual’s role to his Charlton Athletic success

Charlton Athletic are staring relegation back to League One in the face this season, but it isn’t that long ago that the Addicks were a Premier League club with one of English football’s top young strikers taking the division by storm.

Alan Curbishley brought Darren Bent to The Valley in the summer of 2005, with the striker hitting the ground running as he embarked on the Premier League properly for the first time.

In the opening four games of the season, Bent struck five goals for the Addicks, including a brace in the 3-1 victory over Sunderland on the opening day. Charlton won those opening four games and would go on to secure a mid-table finish in the Premier League, with Bent notching 22 goals across all competitions.

Recently, Bent told The Athletic that the faith Curbishley placed in him stepping out of the second-tier was key to his Charlton success.

The 36-year-old said: “I give thanks to Alan Curbishley for showing faith.

“It’s very rare that a striker comes from the Championship into a Premier League team and starts day one.

“Brighton are doing it this season with Neal Maupay (who joined from Brentford in the summer), but it’s rare.”

Bent wasn’t quite as prolific in his second season with Charlton, striking 15 times in all competitions, but it was enough to earn him a move to Tottenham eventually.

From there, the striker established himself as an England international and enjoyed spells with the likes of Spurs, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Derby County.

The Verdict

Bent is right, nowadays you don’t see many Championship strikers stepping up into a Premier League club and making the impact that Bent did back in 2005/06.

22 goals would have been enough to win the Golden Boot in some previous years, so his tally is not to be sniffed at.

The way he credits Curbishley shows the respect he has for his former boss, with the ex-Charlton boss’ faith really clearing the way for Bent to make his way in the English top-flight.

