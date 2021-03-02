Darren Bent reacts to significant Ipswich Town decision

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has wished Paul Cook well after he was named as the Tractor Boys new boss.

Good luck to Paul Cook, hopefully he can bring back happier times to this great football club @IpswichTown — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) March 2, 2021

The League One side made the decision to sack Paul Lambert two days ago, and it became apparent very quickly that Paul Cook was lined up to succeed the Scotsman at Portman Road.

And, the announcement of Cook’s arrival came today, with the former Wigan chief agreeing a contract until the summer of 2023.

Given the 54-year-old’s pedigree in the third tier, which includes an impressive recent promotion with the Latics, this is considered a real coup for Ipswich, and Bent took to Twitter to express his hope that the good times are coming back.

The new boss will be watching on as the Tractor Boys face Cook’s former club Accrington this evening away from home. Stanley are ahead of Ipswich on goal difference, so this is a big game for both.

A victory for Ipswich could lift them into the play-off places tonight.

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Bent here, as this looks like a fantastic appointment on paper for the League One side.

They have brought in a manager who is proven at this level, plays good football and can be a long-term solution for the club.

Now, it’s down to Cook to deliver, and he will firmly believe that this team are capable of winning promotion to the Championship this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.