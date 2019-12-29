Darren Bent reacts to Leeds’ interest in 23 y/o attacker

Darren Bent has claimed that Leeds United completing the loan signing of Southampton striker Che Adams would be a significant coup for the Championship promotion chasers.

Adams only joined Southampton from Leeds’ second-tier rivals Birmingham City last summer, with a prolific campaign at Championship level last season – where he scored 22 goals in 46 league appearances – earning him a move to the top-flight with the Saints.

Since then however, things have not exactly gone to plan for Adams, with the attacker yet to score in 17 appearances in all competitions for his new club.

That has led to reports that Adams could be set for a loan move back to the Championship in the January transfer, with Leeds said to be interested in the 23-year-old due to the uncertainty around the future of their on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

It seems Bent in particular would be impressed if the Elland Road side are able to pull off such a deal, although he is seems less convinced about the benefits of such a move for Adams himself.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent was asked whether Adams would be a good signing for Leeds, with the former England international saying: “Yeah, they might be able to get him because while he is getting some minutes at Southampton, he hasn’t scored yet.

“It would kill him a little bit if Southampton send him back to the Championship as he has shown signs that he could get goals in the Premier League.

“So if Leeds can get him, that would be a great signing, it would be unbelievable, it’d be a coup.”

Despite that, it appears Bent is unsure whether or not Leeds will be able to complete such a move, as he continued: “But whether they’re going to be able to get him, I just don’t know as the way Southampton are going, I can’t see anyone being let go as they’re fighting desperately against relegation and getting results they have no business getting.

“Ings didn’t play on Boxing Day, Che Adams played upfront against Chelsea, yes he didn’t score but he helped his side get a massive result.

“So why let him go out on loan as if Danny Ings gets injured, then what?”

It has been something of a challenging start to the season for Southampton, who are currently 15th in the Premier League, four points clear of the relegation zone with six wins from their 20 league games this season.

The Verdict

I do agree with Bent that this would be a good signing for Leeds in January.

Adams was outstanding in the Championship for Birmingham last season, and having someone of that ability would surely be a boost to Leeds’ own promotion hopes.

Indeed, given his struggles in the Premier League this season, a return to the Championship may not be the worst thing for Adams, considering the confidence boost it could give him if he is able to rediscover the goalscoring form of the previous campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Southampton view the situation in the same way here, particularly given the precarious position they currently find themselves in in the Premier League.