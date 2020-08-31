Darren Bent reacts as Spurs line up move for Bournemouth man

Darren Bent has believes that Bournemouth’s Josh King has the ability to fight Harry Kane for Tottenham’s number one striker spot if he is to complete a move to North London.

The Norwegian international is in talks with Jose Mourinho’s side and looks likely to be heading to Tottenham and back to the Premier League in this current transfer window.

Bournemouth were relegated at the end of the last campaign, and this has sparked interest in a number of their players, with the North London outfit eyeing up King as a back-up option to England striker Kane.

Bent has stated that he’s good enough to rival Kane at Spurs, and that he has a lot of ability in front of goal.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent said: “I like it. You can tell that he has a lot of ability. He can score goals and he can create goals. He has all the ability.

“I think if he is happy to go to Spurs and to fight Kane for that number one spot then well played to him. He is good enough.”

The verdict

King is a very good player, but whether he can rival Kane is another question, he has to look at his career and work out whether he wants to be a starter or second fiddle.

Yes, Kane is world-class but the flip side is that Spurs will have an awful lot of Europa League games and cup matches so King could well get an unusually high amount of game time for a reserve striker option.

Obviously, he’d also be working under Jose Mourinho which would be a huge plus point for the player, and he might just relish the opportunity given to him.