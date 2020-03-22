Darren Bent offers interesting reaction to West Brom transfer report

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent says he is surprised that West Ham are interested in signing attacker Matheus Pereira from West Brom.

Pereira has been in outstanding form for the Baggies since joining on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants Sporting back in the summer transfer window, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in 33 league appearances to help Slaven Bilic’s side to second in the current Championship table.

It is widely expected that Pereira’s move to West Brom will be made permanent before the end of the season, although it has recently been reported that West Ham are also keen to secure the services of the Brazilian.

Bent however, appears to believe that Pereira is not a player that the Premier League club necessarily need to sign, and speaking to Football Insider about the Hammers’ interest in the 23-year-old, the ex-England international said: “I put him in the same bracket as Felipe Anderson, Lanzini, Yarmolenko – they’ve got a lot of this type of player.

“Fair play, he’s good on the ball, can make things happen but I’m not quite sure dropping in another one of that type of player, into that environment, is going to work.”

Discussing the type of player he believes West Ham should be looking at as an alternative to Pereira, Bent continued: “I’m more inclined to go and get someone of Antonio’s type of make-up if that makes sense; big, powerful, you know what you’re going to get from him game to game.

“When you bring another Lanzini, Yarmolenko, that type of player, I’m just not quite sure how it’s going to work.”

While West Brom are currently chasing promotion the Premier League, West Ham are trying to avoid relegation out of it, with David Moyes’ side currently 16th in the top-flight table, only outside the bottom three on goal difference.

The Verdict

I’m not sure I completely agree with Bent here.

While West Ham may already have players in a similar mould to Pereira, that does not mean they cannot rotate their squad around and move players on in order to accommodate the Brazilian.

Indeed, with the Hammers having endured such a lacklustre season, in contrast to Periera’s outstanding exploits with West Brom, that is something that the London club may well be tempted to do.

However, with the Baggies seemingly bound for the Premier League, you imagine West Ham will have to make sure they avoid relegation first, before they can have any real hope of securing the services of the 23-year-old.