Darren Bent makes Leeds United transfer claim amid EFL break

Leeds United have been the team to beat in the Championship for much of this year’s campaign, and currently sit top of the Championship table.

More importantly though, the Whites are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games remaining this season in the second tier.

The Elland Road faithful could be forgiven for having one eye on their potential preparations for the Premier League in the future, in what could be an exciting few months for the Yorkshire-based side.

One player that has certainly caught the eye with a number of impressive performances is Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison.

The winger has made 40 appearances in all competitions this term, and has five goals and seven assists to his name.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Darren Bent admitted that he thinks Harrison is more than good enough to adjust to the step up to the Premier League.

“I think Jack Harrison will be fine, I think he’ll be good. I think Harrison’s done quite well this season.”

Bent was quick to state that Marcelo Bielsa would need to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window if they were to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season.

“You always need improvements, even teams that are regulars in the Premier League have to improve, you have to. Leeds are ready to go up, they’re looking to go up but of course, they’re going to have to strengthen.”

Due to recent events, Leeds aren’t due back into action until the 2nd May, when they’re set to take on relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at Elland Road.

Have these players played for both Leeds United and Liverpool? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Lewis Baker has played for both clubs. True False

The Verdict:

I think he’s good enough for the Premier League.

Harrison has certainly shown improvement this season with Leeds, and he’s likely to be one of the first names on Marcelo Bielsa’s team-sheet because of that.

I’m expecting Leeds to win promotion into the top-flight this term, but I have to agree with Darren Bent in saying that they’ll need improvements to strengthen their squad.

If they don’t do that, then they could be in real danger of dropping back into the Championship after a brief spell in the top-flight.