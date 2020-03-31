Darren Bent makes glaringly confident admission about Derby County spell

Derby County were blessed with Darren Bent’s talent toward the end of his long playing career, but it was the striker’s view that he was a level above the Championship during the time he turned out at Pride Park.

Steve McClaren lured Bent to the Rams in January of 2015, with the ex-England striker making a brilliant impact during the second-half of the season, striking 10 goals in only 15 Championship appearances as Derby stuttered to eighth in the table.

That earned Bent a permanent move to the East Midlands in the summer, but his remaining time at Derby wasn’t as prolific, as the striker struck only 12 goals in 58 Championship appearances.

After such a promising loan, it wasn’t the fairytale Bent might’ve imagined stepping down into the Championship with Derby. Yet, he recalls that when he first arrived at Pride Park he felt he was at the wrong level.

Speaking to The Athletic, Bent said: “At Derby, I knew Steve McClaren really well and I was playing regularly again.

“At the time I felt I was playing in the wrong division. I felt I should have been playing in the Premier League so I went into every game with that mindset.

“I was thinking, ‘Yeah I’m better than these defenders’.”

As Bent’s career with Derby slipped away, the striker would move on loan to Burton Albion in 2018, with the striker scoring twice for the Brewers between January and June.

The Verdict

This is quite a strong admission from Bent, who was clearly very, very confident in his own ability.

And, he had the right to be given he’d ripped it up in the Premier League before, with his initial form at Derby reflecting that confidence.

However, what went afterward was hardly that of a striker above the Championship level, with Bent struggling to really impact the second-tier.

Thoughts? Let us know!