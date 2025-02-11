Darren Bent believes that John Eustace will be able to keep Derby County in the Championship if he replaces Paul Warne.

According to Alex Crook, the 45-year-old is closing in on a move to the Rams, where he spent the final two years of his playing career.

Eustace initially joined Derby on loan for a brief stint in 2009 before joining on a permanent basis four years later in 2013.

He made 48 league appearances across two campaigns, including 35 in 2013/14 as the team finished third in the Championship table and reached the play-off final.

John Eustace's Blackburn Rovers record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 52 18 15 19 34.62

Darren Bent gives John Eustace Derby verdict

Bent believes that the decision to sack Warne was the right one given how bad things had gotten at the end of his tenure.

He believes that Eustace can turn things around if his appointment goes through, claiming he can keep them in the division amid relegation fears.

“He's got history there,” said Bent, via Talksport.

“When I was there, he was there but he was injured, but I know he played a big part and when they got to the playoff final, when they lost to QPR, I believe.

“But Derby lost seven out of eight, drew with Norwich at the weekend, but their form has gone bottom three.

“Paul Warne had to go.

“The Derby fans that I speak to, I saw a Derby fan yesterday and he said to me watching Derby was ruining his weekend, so he had to just stop because that's how bad it's been under Paul Warne.

“I think John Eustace going back there, big club, he knows the club really well, was there as a player, as I said.

“Big opportunity there as well, big fan base, they'll stay up.”

Derby are currently 22nd in the Championship table, one point adrift of safety with 15 games remaining in the season.

Eustace appointment will be a real coup for Derby

It has been claimed that Eustace is leaving Blackburn due to their lack of support for the manager, which is a huge concern for Rovers.

Eustace has done a great job at Ewood Park over the last 12 months, so losing him will be a huge blow to their promotion hopes this year.

But Derby supporters will be delighted that he’s chosen to make this switch, and this appointment has potential to be very good for the club in both the short and long-term.

He has shown he can get results with limited resources, and his track record certainly shows that Derby could avoid relegation under his management.