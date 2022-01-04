Darren Bent makes Derby County claim involving Wayne Rooney as Rams continue to fight for their lives

Former Derby County forward Darren Bent believes Championship survival would be Wayne Rooney’s biggest career accomplishment to date.

The Rams are currently bottom of the Championship table with 11 points. However, a 21-point deduction has rooted them to last place.

Rooney’s side have earned 10 points from their last four league games and are now only 11 points away from safety.

When asked whether keeping Derby in the Championship would be Rooney’s biggest achievement, the former England striker left no room for ambiguity with his response.

“Absolutely! 21 points (deducted), that is ridiculous,” said Bent, via Talksport.

“There were times when people (said) ‘ah, that’s them done.’

“But they’ve beaten teams above them, they’ve done well against Fulham, Bournemouth, I mean they beat Stoke, obviously, coming back from 2-0 down against Reading.

“If Rooney manages to do this, it doesn’t matter what he could go on to do in his career – and he could go on to win big trophies, major honours – this is the biggest thing that he would have ever done.”

Derby County face a break from their Championship relegation battle for their next fixture. Rooney’s side are away to Coventry City in the FA Cup Third Round on January 8.

The unlikely fightback from relegation resumes on January 15 with the visit of Sheffield United to Pride Park.

The Verdict

Wayne Rooney has won everything there is to win at top level football, and yet this isn’t anywhere close to being a ridiculous claim from Bent.

While Rooney was obviously a stellar player with a glittering career, salvation for Derby County would be absolutely massive.

It remains to be seen if the team can pull off one of the all time greatest ever escapes, but Rooney and his coaching staff have certainly done enough to give everyone the belief that anything is now possible, and for that he deserves a lot of credit.