Darren Bent makes claim on Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell after impressive win over Stoke City

Norwich City picked up an important three points at the weekend, as they ran out 4-1 winners over play-off chasing Stoke City at Carrow Road.

Todd Cantwell opened the scoring after 15 minutes on the day, before Teemu Pukki doubled their lead shortly before the half-time whistle.

Stoke City forward Nick Powell halved that deficit on the hour mark, but that was short-lived, as Emi Buendia scored his eighth goal of the season for Daniel Farke’s side.

Pukki then rounded off an impressive Norwich City performance from the penalty spot, which saw the Canaries move back to the top of the Championship table, after Brentford were beaten by Barnsley on Sunday.

Speaking on EFL On Quest, Darren Bent singled out praise for Todd Cantwell’s performance, and felt as though the midfielder was more focused on the task at hand, after being absent from the matchday squad during November and December.

Cantwell has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season for Norwich, and has chipped in with three goals and four assists to date.

“Todd Cantwell’s such a good player, started the season linked to be going elsewhere, left out of the squad because his attitude wasn’t quite right, but he certainly looks focused now!

“It was a great one-two and a great goal.”

Norwich are five points clear of third-placed Swansea City in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can make it back-to-back wins, when they return to action

The Verdict:

He’s going to be a key player for the Canaries in the coming months.

Cantwell has already shown his quality for Norwich in the Premier League, and I’m surprised that he remained at Carrow Road this season, as I expected other clubs to push ahead with a deal for the young midfielder.

He really impressed me at the weekend in the win over Stoke City at the weekend, and will be eager to build on such a strong performance heading towards some important fixtures.

If Norwich can put together a positive run of results in the near future, then I can’t see them being stopped as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.