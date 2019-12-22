Darren Bent has stated that potential loan signings such as Rhian Brewster may not want to go to Leeds after seeing how much game time Eddie Nketiah has got at the club.

The Whites have been very impressive throughout the season but Marcelo Bielsa has a very set way of playing and that includes who he picks in his starting XI.

Patrick Bamford is the striker that the Argentinian boss prefers, but even when he wasn’t firing, Bielsa refused to give Nketiah a run in the team from the start.

Bent has expressed that this may put off other sides wanting to loan their younger players to the Whites due to the game time that they may fail to receive.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent said: “Bielsa has a set eleven who are flying and doing really well, so you’d have to bide your time.

“But look at Nketiah’s situation, Bamford went eight or nine games without getting a goal, Nketiah was coming on all the time, scoring, and yet was still not getting any starts, so that’s probably doing them no favours.

“If Brewster is not going to be guaranteed game time…if you’re at a big club like he is with Liverpool and you go out on loan, the most important thing is to get game time.”

The Verdict

Leeds have been brilliant in this first-half of the campaign, but they have to make sure that they bring in a couple of additions in January to make sure that they can get over the line and reach the Premier League.

It is interesting to see what Bent has said, and you can’t really argue with him judging by he way Bielsa has used Nketiah so far this season. The striker has been starved of minutes and with how many goals he has scored so this campaign, it is quite harsh that he hasn’t had more opportunities from the start.

If someone of the ilk of Brewster was to join then it would be no surprise to see Liverpool try and potentially put in a clause that would see him have to start a certain number of games.