Darren Bent issues verdict on Leeds United player after recent absence

Darren Bent has discussed the lack of football for Leeds United’s January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin arrived in the January transfer window at Elland Road from RB Leipzig, but playing time has been few and far between.

Since coming in to join the Championship league leaders, Augustin has made just three appearances, despite seeing regular striker Patrick Bamford struggle for goals over recent times.

Having joined on an initial six month loan deal, Augustin does have a permanent option to join Leeds come the summer, but with his lack of playing time – it would be hard to imagine that happening.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Bent revealed his surprise at Leeds’ decision not to play the former Monaco man on a more regular basis.

“The question marks were never about his ability, they were more attitude-wise.

“For whatever reason, he’s not really featuring. I don’t understand.

“For such a big player that everybody was raving about, why have we not really seen him yet? Again, it’s a difficult one, and it’s a tricky situation for Leeds to be in.

“At the time they needed another forward in, another body. At the same time, it’s a strange one.”

Prior to joining Leeds, Augustin spent time on loan with Monaco for the first six months of this season where he netted one goal in 13 games.

The Verdict

It is very strange that Augustin has not featured more, but Marcelo Bielsa is very loyal to his tried and trusted players – as seen with Kiko Casilla and Patrick Bamford this term when both have struggled with form.

Whether or not Augustin will gain playing time between now and the end of the season remains to be seen, but a permanent move looks very unlikely.

Although I do think he’s capable of making the step up to the Premier League if Leeds were to win a long-awaited promotion back into the top-flight this term.