Darren Bent identifies star Derby County performer in huge win

Former Derby County striker Darren Bent has picked Duane Holmes as his man of the match from the 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic last night.

The Rams approached the game with Charlton in poor form, having seen themselves drop to 20th in the Championship table and sit six points ahead of the relegation places.

So, the pressure was firmly on Phillip Cocu to select the right team, and he opted to start with youngster Jason Knight, who produced a superb display.

Opening the scoring in the 11th minute, Knight also scored a second with 13 minutes remaining and his brace proved vital in securing all three points – cancelling out a late penalty from Charlton striker Lyle Taylor.

Much praised following the win, Knight continues to impress, but former striker Bent believes that Duane Holmes was the best performer on the pitch at Pride Park.

“Obviously, it was tough for them going down to 10 men in the first half but they did really well,” Bent told Sky Sports, as quoted via Derby Telegraph.

“They got on the ball and still tried to pass it. If I had tuned into the game at half time, I would not have guessed they were down to ten men.

“Duane Holmes in midfield was brilliant for me. I thought he just edged man of the match for me.”

Holmes joined Derby in 2018 from Scunthorpe United, and is enjoying his second season in a Rams shirt, having made 32 appearances last term in all competitions.

The Verdict

You would have to agree with Bent on this one, and whilst Knight did score two goals to win the game – Holmes produced a superb performance to cover the absence of Kristian Bielik.

He really was superb, helping the side transition quickly from defence to attack, whilst his energy and intensity was impressive.

The United States international is key to Phillip Cocu’s side and more performances like this will only help his reputation and Derby’s aim to move higher up the Championship table.

