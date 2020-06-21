Darren Bent hints at cause of issue concerning Leeds United’s Jean-Kevin Augustin

Darren Bent has hinted that Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin’s injury issues may be caused by the 22-year-old not taking the proper precautions when he is at home and not under the club’s supervision.

Augustin suffered a further injury setback earlier this month and it remains unclear whether he will play any further part this term.

The Whites announced short-term contract and loan extensions for a number of their players last week but the striker was not one of the players named.

It is understood that Leeds are yet to make their decision over his future, with his loan from RB Leipzig set to expire at the end of the month.

The Frenchman joined on loan in January but has made just three appearances so far, with injury and fitness issues limiting his effectiveness.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent suggested that his conduct at home could be the cause of the continued issues.

He said: “Yeah because now you’re asking questions of what is actually going on here, why can’t he get past it?

“Maybe you have to look at his recovery, look at what’s going on off the field because sometimes, there have been some occasions where you can do all the rehab and everything you want with the player but you can only control them when they’re in the building, in work hours.

“You don’t know what’s going on when he’s at home, is he taking the proper precautions? That’s one situation, if I was Leeds, I would monitor carefully because I’m sure Leeds’ fitness department and medical department will be top-notch.

“You’d have to say what is going on, you’ve got to get to the root of the problem.”

The Whites face an interesting dilemma concerning Augustin, as it has been reported that they have an obligation to buy the 22-year-old for €21 million (£19m) at the end of the season if they’re promoted.

What a decision not to extend his loan deal would mean for that clause in the agreement is unknown at this point.

The Verdict

This is a strong claim from Bent but as a former striker himself, he is well placed to provide some insight.

It’s a skeptical point of view to take but Augustin’s continued fitness and injury issues are providing a frustrating problem to Leeds, so you’d imagine these sort of questions will be asked.

It will be very interesting to see how this situation progresses over the next week or so and how any decision made impacts a future permanent deal.