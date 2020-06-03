Darren Bent highlights decision facing Leeds United player over potential summer exit

Darren Bent has suggested that he would leave Leeds United this summer if he were Kiko Casilla due to his racism charge and highlighted that the Spaniard faces a decision over his future.

The Leeds goalkeeper is currently serving an eight-game ban after he was found guilty of using racially abusive language against Jonathan Leko by an independent committee.

The incident occurred in the Yorkshire club’s game against Charlton Athletic in September, during the West Bromwich Albion forward’s loan spell with the Addicks.

Casilla took to Twitter to make a statement following the decision, while Leeds backed the Spaniard – suggesting the decision had been made “on the balance of probability rather than proving Kiko to be guilty beyond reasonable doubt”.

The 33-year-old has been a mainstay in the Whites starting XI this term, missing just one game all season prior to the suspension.

Casilla had served two games of the suspension prior to the delay to the season, with 20-year-old Illan Meslier impressing in his absence.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent discussed the Spanish shot-stopper’s future and indicated he may be facing a decision this summer.

He said: “I think it’s quite a tricky one because he’s been charged with the racism thing and Leeds continue to support him, but I don’t think that’s gone down well at all.

“Maybe, for me, if I’m Casilla, I’d step down and go back, go wherever I’m interested in going and leave.

“At the end of the day, whatever happens this is going to be brandished about him, wherever he goes, this is not going to leave him. It’s always going to be ‘Casilla, the Leeds keeper, or former Leeds goalkeeper, was caught up in race row’.

“I just think it’s not a good look for Leeds. I’m not quite sure what’s best for him so he might have to make that decision himself.”

Casilla joined Leeds from Real Madrid in January 2019 and has been Marcelo Bielsa’s first-choice goalkeeper ever since – making 56 appearances for the club in total.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear Bent’s thoughts on Casilla’s future ahead of a summer window that could see him leave Elland Road.

The goalkeeper was linked with an exit last summer, while there have been murmurings over the last few months that he could be eyeing a return to Spain.

Meslier has impressed in his brief spell between the sticks and the Yorkshire club may well feel they want to bring someone with Premier League experience, so it could make sense for them to look to offload Casilla.