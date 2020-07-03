Darren Bent has message for the Charlton Athletic players ahead of Millwall clash

Charlton Athletic host Millwall this evening in a crucial clash in the Sky Bet Championship, with Darren Bent relaying a message to the Addicks urging them to keep the momentum going.

Lee Bowyer’s side have overcome a number of obstacles this season and have began the restart in fine form, picking up seven points to give themselves a great chance of surviving relegation back to League One.

Two 1-0 victories over Hull City and Queens Park Rangers were backed up by a goalless draw against Cardiff City last time out, with Bowyer really getting a tune out of his playing squad at just the right time.

Tonight, a London derby awaits Charlton, with Millwall heading over to The Valley looking to push the Addicks back into trouble.

Ahead of that clash, former Charlton striker Darren Bent has taken to Twitter to deliver a message of support to Bowyer and his side.

On Twitter, the now-pundit wrote:

That time again massive good luck @CAFCofficial keep the momentum going, three clean sheets on the bounce. #inleewetrust Up the addicks🔴⚪️⚽️ — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) July 3, 2020

Earlier in the season Millwall got the better of Charlton at The Den, beating Bowyer’s side 2-1.

Shaun Hutchinson gave Millwall an early lead that day, with Jonathan Leko equalising for Charlton. However, in stoppage time, Matt Smith scored a crucial winner for the Lions.

The Verdict

This is another massive game for Charlton in the Championship and all the momentum is with Bowyer’s side.

Bowyer has done fantastically well to get Charlton into this position after the restart and they will fancy their chance of another positive result tonight.

It won’t be easy against Millwall, but with Bent’s words ringing in their ears, they will be as motivated as ever.

