Darren Bent delivers thoughts as Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa transfer agreement edges closer

Darren Bent believes that Matty Cash would be a “brilliant” signing for Aston Villa, with the Nottingham Forest full-back closing in on a move to Villa Park.

Cash was a key player for Forest in 2019/20 under Sabri Lamouchi, with the natural winger being converted into a right-back following an injury to Tendayi Darikwa.

The 23-year-old produced a series of impressive performances to help Forest reach the top-six, but their failure to gain promotion to the Premier League has left his future looking uncertain.

Cash, who won Forest’s Player of the Season award after a solid campaign, is now closing in on a move to Aston Villa.

The Telegraph report that Cash is in advanced talks with Dean Smith’s side ahead of a £12m move to the West Midlands, beating the likes of West Ham and Sheffield United to his signature.

Football Insider claim that Villa are now set to announce the signing of Cash next week, and former Villa striker Darren Bent has insisted that Cash would be a “brilliant” addition to Smith’s team.

He said: “I still think they need a little bit Premier League experience, they definitely need another centre-forward, I know that for a fact, someone that’ll stick the ball in the net.

“I like Matty Cash, I think he’s played well enough for a sustained amount of time now and has earned the right to try the Premier League and give it a go.

“If they can beat West Ham out for his signing then brilliant.”

The Verdict

Cash would be an excellent signing for Villa and it’s a real coup to get him for £12m.

Villa undoubtedly need to bring in another full-back. as Frederic Guilbert needs competition due to Ahmed Elmohamady’s age, and Cash is one of the best up and coming players in the country for that position.

He looks dangerous in attack and is very comfortable at going forward, and his one-on-one defending has massively improved.

Having signed a new long-term deal until 2023 last season, to get him for less than £15m is a great piece of business.