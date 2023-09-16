Highlights Jamie White's time at Bristol Rovers was short-lived, with his contract being terminated after just a few months. He has played for Infinity in the Hampshire Premier League.

Appointed as assistant in the summer of 2013, Darrell Clarke enjoyed a successful five-and-a-half years at Bristol Rovers.

After taking over as manager in March 2014, he was unable to save the club from relegation as they dropped down to the fifth tier.

However, back-to-back promotions meant they were in League One following their promotion from League Two in 2016 and he left the club in the third tier in December 2018.

Although results didn’t go his way during the latter stages of his spell there, most managerial spells end in failure anyway and he can be extremely proud of his work at the Memorial Stadium.

He was most recently at Port Vale and did an excellent job there too, securing promotion from the fourth tier during his time at Vale Park.

Focusing on his time at Rovers though, we take a look at the first six signings he made during his time at the club.

Jamie White

He was Clarke's first signing of summer 2014 but had his contract terminated just months later in November so he could link up with Sutton United.

The 33-year-old has spent the rest of his career in non-league and news on him is limited considering he is/was operating quite low down the English football pyramid.

He was last reported to be playing for Infinity in the Hampshire Premier League.

Matty Taylor

Taylor joined Rovers after leaving Forest Green and proved to be an excellent addition for Clarke, scoring 68 goals for them in 132 competitive appearances.

Unsurprisingly, he attracted interest from elsewhere and left to join arch-rivals Bristol City in January 2017, spending around 18 months there before linking up with Oxford United.

Enjoying a decent spell at the Kassam Stadium, scoring 64 times for them in total, he spent half a season with Clarke at Port Vale during 2022/23 on loan before making a return to Forest Green in the summer.

Jake Gosling

The 30-year-old was at Exeter City before making the move to Rovers on a free transfer.

Spending three years with the latter, he then moved to Torquay United in 2017 and has spent time in non-league with Sporting Khasla and Bristol Manor Farm.

He now plays for Rushall Olympic, who currently ply their trade in National League North (sixth tier).

Lee Mansell

Mansell was approaching the latter stages of his career when he joined the club - but spent three years there.

He appeared most regularly during his first season there in what was then known as the Conference - and will be proud that he was able to represent the club in three different divisions.

The forward wasn't the most prolific player during his time at the club - but played his part in their rise and ended his playing career at Rovers.

He went into coaching and managed Gloucester City before his sacking in September last year.

As of February, he seems to be working as a Player Services Executive at the PFA, taking on a very different role to the ones he's had in football before.

Stuart Sinclair

Midfielder Sinclair enjoyed a reasonably successful five years at the Memorial Stadium, forming a good relationship with the supporters and being fondly remembered by the fanbase.

Making 161 competitive appearances for the club, he then moved to Walsall and spent two campaigns there before being released in 2021.

Following a break, he seemingly played for Bedford Town but isn't in their squad list on their website anymore.