Darrell Clarke issues honest message to Port Vale players after FA Cup defeat

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke says he is not afraid to be ruthless with his players after their 3-2 defeat to Exeter City at Vale Park in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

The Valiants took the lead in the 25th minute through Dennis Politic, but the visitors turned the game around as Jevani Brown equalised before half time and then put his side ahead in the 66th minute. Danny Butterworth equalised for the hosts in the 87th minute, but just two minutes later Archie Collins put Gary Caldwell’s side in front to send the Grecians through to the second round.

Clarke was incredibly disappointed with his side’s second half performance and says that it fell below the high standards he has set at the club. The 44-year-old admitted that he could not be too critical of his players due to their excellent league form which currently sees them 10th in League One following promotion last season, but says he will not accept a repeat of that kind of display again.

“I am really pleased with how we are developing as a group. One bad second half, half an hour is not going to ruin how we are developing. I am excited for the future but the players have to learn and probably learn quickly with me because I am ruthless,” Clarke told the Stoke Sentinel.

“There comes a point at times where we have to step up to the plate. We want to keep moving the club forward and players have to hit the standards. They know that with me.

“It is a bad time sometimes to grab me straight after a game when I have just been knocked out of the FA Cup but we have to do better.”

As well as Vale are doing in the league, Clarke would have liked a cup run and was frustrated to have fallen at the first hurdle and says his players must take the blame for the early exit.

“We have to take full responsibility for why we are out of the FA Cup, we have to take it on the chin,” Clarke admitted.

“We have had great chances. In the first half we should have been more ruthless. We have had a one-on-one, we have hit the crossbar, Dennis has scored. Gavin Massey at the end and Rory Holden. We have had good chances at times.

“It was an open game, too open at times. We lost that bit of control in the second half and we have to do better with long distance shots.”

The verdict

The high standards that Clarke holds his players to are clear from his latest comments.

It is clear to see why Vale have been so successful in achieving promotion from League Two last season and making such a strong start in the third tier by the way in which Clarke demands the best from his side in every game.

The achievements Clarke has had as a manager prove that his methods work and that players respond to him, so it would be surprising to see too many repeats of Saturday’s performance. Clarke’s will to win every game is also evident, whether league or cup, he will take it seriously.

It could be said, however, that Clarke may have been slightly too critical of his side on this occasion. He admitted himself that speaking straight after a game brings out high emotions and when Clarke reflects, the fact his newly-promoted side sit 10th in League One, just four points off the play-offs will give him more reasons to be proud of his side than to be negative.

With such a strong mentality, though, you would expect Clarke’s side to continue to defy expectations in the third tier as they look to put their cup disappointment behind them.