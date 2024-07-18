Highlights Peterborough chairman wants Leeds to sign Szmodics for Premier League promotion guarantee.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has urged Leeds United to beat Ipswich Town to the signing of Blackburn Rovers striker Sammie Szmodics, as he will guarantee promotion.

Blackburn look set for a busy summer transfer window, as manager John Eustace is keen on strengthening his side as they look to avoid a repeat of last season and move up the Championship table.

But as well as looking to recruit players, the Lancashire side also have a job on their hands, keeping hold of their best player.

Since the transfer window opened, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Szmodics.

Szmodics has been linked with a potential exit since last season finished, with it being reported by Alan Nixon that Blackburn are looking for between £15-20 million for the attacker.

Luton Town, Sheffield United, and Brentford have been credited with an interest in the player, but Leeds haven't, with Nixon stating in the past that he didn’t believe the Yorkshire side would reach that price.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town have been credited with an interest, as it was reported that they were in talks with Blackburn over a £6 million deal. The report stated that personal terms are said to not be an issue, but it has since been reported that Blackburn are looking to offer the player a wage increase.

However, they will sanction a sale of Szmodics if a decision is not forthcoming. Either way, Leeds have now been urged by MacAnthony to seal the transfer of the Blackburn forward.

Darragh MacAnthony urges Leeds to sign Sammie Szmodics

The Peterborough chairman knows Szmodics very well, as he had the now Blackburn forward at his club before he moved to Ewood Park.

The 28-year-old wasn’t as prolific for Posh as he was for Rovers last season, but he believes that if Leeds were to sign Szmodics this summer, he would “guarantee” them promotion to the Premier League.

MacAnthony told Peterborough’s official website, via Leeds Live: “Sammie, if I was at Leeds United, because they are going to lose some talent.

“Doing what they have to do – he is pretty much guaranteeing you promotion, because you’re buying the golden boot winner.

“That’s my tip Leeds fans, you should be buying Sammie Szmodics. Sorry Blackburn fans.”

Sammie Szmodics’ contract situation at Blackburn

Szmodics joined Blackburn in July 2022 from Peterborough after scoring 27 goals in 96 appearances for Posh in all competitions.

His first season at Ewood Park was a steady one for Szmodics, as he scored five goals in 34 league appearances.

Sammie Szmodics' stats for Blackburn Rovers Apps 89 Goals 40 Assists 8 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 18th)

However, last season, the 28-year-old was electric for the Lancashire side, as he scored 27 goals in 44 Championship games, also scoring six goals in three FA Cup matches. He bagged the winner in Blackburn's 1-0 win at Elland Road in April.

It was a phenomenal campaign for the forward and, therefore, it isn’t much of a surprise that teams are circling with interest. However, Blackburn holds all the cards, as Szmodics is under contract until 2026, and they have the option to extend that by another year.

Szmodics could prove to be an excellent signing for Leeds

If Szmodics were to join Leeds and continue his excellent form in front of goal, then he would be an outstanding addition to the club.

However, it is unlikely that the Yorkshire side is going to part ways with that sort of money in this transfer window.

Furthermore, it is likely that Szmodics would be looking to join Ipswich over Leeds, as the Tractor Boys could offer the player Premier League football, something that he's not had in his career so far.

Signing Szmodics would likely increase Leeds’ promotion hopes, but it is a deal that appears unlikely at this stage.