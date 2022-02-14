Darragh MacAnthony reacts when asked if he regrets Darren Ferguson decision at Peterborough United

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed he has no regrets over Darren Ferguson’s contract length.

The club announced a new long-term deal with Ferguson last November that keeps him at the club until 2025.

Since then, Peterborough have slumped to a tepid relegation battle.

The Posh are currently in the bottom three, competing with Derby County and Reading for the elusive 21st place in the table.

The gap to Reading is only two points, but neither side have won a league game in 2022.

Answering fan questions on Twitter, MacAnthony was questioned whether he regretted offering Ferguson that new contract.

“Absolutely not. Man of my word. Promised him it in summer & delivered it. I don’t have a short memory unlike lots of people at the moment. Like it or lump it,” wrote MacAnthony, followed by a thumbs up emoji, via Twitter.

Ferguson has come under pressure from the fans to deliver results, with the last win coming against Millwall on December 11.

Since then, Peterborough have played seven league games, drawing one and losing six.

While the club have progressed in the FA Cup with wins over Bristol Rovers and QPR, survival in the Championship is of the utmost importance.

Up next for Peterborough is a crunch clash against rivals Reading on February 16.

The Verdict

Just because MacAnthony previously promised a long-term contract doesn’t mean it was actually warranted.

Handing out promises like that doesn’t particularly seem the most prudent way to run a football club, so bragging about it on Twitter isn’t especially encouraging.

The club could still stick with Ferguson if they do go down, but airing this all out in public feels unnecessary.

Wednesday night’s game will be absolutely massive for both sides, with victory possibly being the most important three points of the entire season.