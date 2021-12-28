Darragh MacAnthony reacts to Peterborough’s reported interest in Burnley player

Peterborough have already begun their search for new recruits in the winter transfer window – but the club’s chairman has taken to Twitter to deny that Will Norris is one such target for the club.

The 28-year-old has only ever managed three games for his current club Barnsley and with the player so far down the pecking order at Turf Moor, he could be available on a deal when the window opens.

Initial reports from The Peterborough Telegraph suggested that the side had made contact over a move for the goalkeeper but decided not to launch an official bid for his services. The player has been out on loan before and has played in the EFL previously so has the experience to be a solid addition but the club’s chairman has claimed there has been no move or interest whatsoever.

Norris has played for Ipswich in League One and looked fairly decent, as he conceded just 19 goals in 15 games at an average of 1.27 per 90 minutes. Before that, he featured for Wolves in the Championship, although he did concede three in that tie.

He’s also played solidly in League Two for Cambridge – so the second tier is the one league where he has not yet truly been tested. It looked like the chance to do so may have come with Posh but it now appears that no move will happen or even ever looked likely to.

Taking to Twitter to speak about it, MacAnthony said the name has ‘never come up in any recruitment meeting’ so the reports of his interest in his services are false.

A deal to send the player out could still happen in the winter window but it just now looks that it won’t be to Peterborough.

The Verdict

Will Norris is a solid goalkeeper signing for any side that wants him in the winter transfer window.

The player has yet to try himself in the Championship, so the next logical step for the player would certainly be to have a go in the second tier and see if he can continue to improve himself as a player. He has also yet to be a regular shot-stopper in any side, so the chance to either join someone on a short or long-term deal and play regularly would likely appeal to him.

Peterborough could have been a decent option, as he would likely have got some regular minutes with the side. However, with no move likely to happen, he could even consider another deal back to a League One side. He is already experienced there so it could work well for the player.

Burnley aren’t likely to play him, so it could be the best move for all parties to let him leave in the winter window.