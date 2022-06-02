Darragh MacAnthony issues exciting Sunderland prediction ahead of 2022-23 season

Sunderland had a fantastic season this past year, and as a result they were able to gain promotion to the Championship via the play-offs – ending their four-year stay in League One.

After finishing the season fifth in the league, the Black Cats did well to see off Sheffield Wednesday over two legs before defeating Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley in the final.

The Wearside club’s form improved when Alex Neil took over as manager in February and given his solid record in the Championship with Norwich City and Preston North End, fans will no doubt be feeling somewhat optimistic about the 2022-23 campaign.

The club will need to look at making some signings and strengthening the team over summer but there seems to be good foundations in place going into the next level, albeit there is potential boardroom activity in the offing as Charlie Methven and Stewart Donald have accepted an offer for their shares.

On the back of Sunderland’s great end to the 2021-22 season, outspoken Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony is backing Neil’s side to crack the play-offs in the Championship as he told the Hard Truth Podcast: “[Sunderland] are top six favourites.

“I think they’ve got a really strong manager, I think they’ve got a core of some good young players.

“I think they’ve got a great goal scorer in the Loch Ness Drogba [Ross Stewart], who will do well at that level because of the physicality – he’s a physical player.

“They’ve got a nice gel, a nice mixture and because it’s a club that size they’re now on the up. And when a club that side is on the up, what usually happens is it goes fast. Do not be shocked if they’re top six next season.

“As Luton have just showed, when you’ve got the right team spirit, right camaraderie – one thing I’ve noticed about Neil since he’s gone in there, he’s made them a lot more resilient defensively.

“One thing we [Peterborough] learned in the Championship is you’ve got to be resilient defensively.

“They always have the advantage that when people come to their pale, there’s 40,000 Mackems screaming, shouting and supporting them. That’s worth points on the board. I would put money on them finishing top six.”

The Verdict:

As previously mentioned, Sunderland clearly have some good foundations in place going forward into next season and this has definitely been helped by the appointment of Alex Neil who has built something good at the club.

Furthermore, given his experience in the Championship there’s a lot he will be able to bring to the team to help them progress next season.

MacAnthony has seen his side make the step up and then get relegated again so he will know what kinds of things it takes to be successful in the league above.

However, the Black Cats will still have to go into the league well prepared and ready for a tough season as they have just spent four years in League One which few people would’ve expected at the time.