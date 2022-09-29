Darragh MacAnthony explains Sammie Szmodics’ transfer from Peterborough United to Blackburn Rovers

Following Peterborough United’s relegation to League One at the end of last-season, Sammie Szmodics made the move back in to the Championship joining Blackburn Rovers.

His time at Ewood Park has got off to a fairly good start having scored his first goal already and making six appearances so far.

Blackburn’s director of football called the attacking player an identified target for the club this season.

Although the fee for Szmodics wasn’t revealed at the time, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has opened up on the transfer as he said on the Hard Truth podcast: “You go through the Szmodics deal. First off, he wanted to go and he will tell you that himself. He was [coming up] 27 and this was his chance to get a good payday.

“He’d been really, really good for us.

“Bear in mind in January when Darren [Ferguson] didn’t want him at the time, the best offer we had on the table was a loan deal with Oxford.

“I stopped that loan deal, and the reason I stopped that was because my biggest fear was that if he went to Oxford and he wasn’t playing well and he ended up on the bench then he’s worthless in the summer.

“Grant [McCann] came in and he played his best football for the last seven or eight games.

“Suddenly we go from a player worth nothing in January to the summer where Blackburn wanted him. They wanted him all summer and they made five bids in total.

“To be fair to the player and his agent, with the first few offers they were cool because they understood they weren’t great.

“Then when the bids were better, and it’s not a dig at them, at that stage the player is saying you’re stopping me getting a really good move to a really good football club on more money.

“The problem was that there was no other club that could compete so I could inch the deal up.

“We were prepared in May to say that Sammie will probably go in the summer, he was our highest paid player and it would help with the [financial] hole we have. That’s the truth and Grant understood that.

“The problem with the deal was nobody has money to pay upfront. The Blackburn deal wasn’t £2.5million, it was £1.8million plus add-ons.

“We still owed Bristol City £500,000. When I brought Szmodics its as £1million over four years.

“If you sell a player and you still owe a club, the first thing that happened is that club has to get paid back. So there’s £500,000 straight away.

“There was no massive windfall of money like everyone thinks.”

26 Peterborough United trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 In what year were Peterborough United founded? 1904 1911 1934 1938

The Verdict:

It’s interesting to see this deal from Peterborough’s side and although it looked as though they were getting a good fee at the time, you can understand why the Posh rejected a number of bids to try and increase the amount of money they would get and be able to keep from the sale.

The sell on clause for Bristol City meant Peterborough were already losing some of the fee immediately therefore decreasing the amount they actually made.

It sounds as though Szmodics was keen on a move and felt it was his time to move on whilst this sale also helped United manage their finances a bit more, after suffering their relegation so in the end it was a move that worked for all parties in the end.